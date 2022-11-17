Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on Impel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPL opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87.

Impel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. Impel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 701.26% and a negative net margin of 1,313.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Impel Pharmaceuticals will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 367,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 111,031 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Impel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,344,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

