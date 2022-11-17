360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Up 10.4% Following Dividend Announcement

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $17.04 and last traded at $16.82. 35,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,177,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, China Renaissance reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.80 price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

360 DigiTech Trading Down 9.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.30.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $624.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 360 DigiTech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 49,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,733 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 166,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 548.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 343,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 290,518 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

(Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.