IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $75.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Cowen to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IAC from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $68.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. IAC has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $140.77.

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 143,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.79 per share, with a total value of $4,999,323.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,524,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,807,424.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $703,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,462,000 after purchasing an additional 694,197 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,598,000 after purchasing an additional 632,299 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,137,000 after purchasing an additional 599,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,040,000 after purchasing an additional 570,732 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

