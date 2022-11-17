ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT Raised to $9.00

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 73.41% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.
ImmunoGen Price Performance
ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.