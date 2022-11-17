ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT Raised to $9.00

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 73.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ImmunoGen Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 26.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 18.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 11.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More

