Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Trading Up 15.8%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 10,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,227,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEVA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.
