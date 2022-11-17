UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 61,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,436,758 shares.The stock last traded at $4.93 and had previously closed at $4.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

UP Fintech Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $784.50 million, a P/E ratio of 119.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 3.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in UP Fintech in the second quarter worth approximately $938,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 110.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 334,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 175,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,049,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

