Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Ahmad Bahai Sells 1,109 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $173.46 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $199.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

