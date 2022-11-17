Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 34,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 721,517 shares.The stock last traded at $6.47 and had previously closed at $6.30.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 9.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

