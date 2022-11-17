Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 34,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 721,517 shares.The stock last traded at $6.47 and had previously closed at $6.30.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
