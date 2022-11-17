SEA (NYSE:SE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 518,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 5,528,325 shares.The stock last traded at $58.01 and had previously closed at $45.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.81.

SEA Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.40.

Institutional Trading of SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,449 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,368,654,000 after buying an additional 370,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,597,266 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $874,227,000 after buying an additional 317,841 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,619,565,000 after buying an additional 2,129,899 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $291,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,945 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,995,283 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $267,125,000 after purchasing an additional 673,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading

