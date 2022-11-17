Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares rose 13.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 9,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,024,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $223.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Dada Nexus by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

