Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Gap Down to $55.39

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.39, but opened at $53.66. Haynes International shares last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 306 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HAYN. StockNews.com began coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Haynes International Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16. The company has a market cap of $662.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Haynes International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 188.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

