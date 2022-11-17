Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Gap Down to $55.39

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.39, but opened at $53.66. Haynes International shares last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 306 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently commented on HAYN. StockNews.com began coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16. The company has a market cap of $662.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.
