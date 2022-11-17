Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Down to $20.63

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.63, but opened at $20.20. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 164,740 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXS. Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $2,136,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 280.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 529,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 390,551 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 641.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 175,151 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2,037.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 204,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 194,496 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

