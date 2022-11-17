iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 32,209 shares.The stock last traded at $106.61 and had previously closed at $106.39.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Agency Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,713,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,510,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after buying an additional 49,834 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,963,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 125,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after buying an additional 35,065 shares during the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

