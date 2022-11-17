Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Gap Down to $86.20

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.20, but opened at $83.99. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $84.01, with a volume of 106 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.41.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.583 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $205,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

