VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Up 13.1%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 13.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 29,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,800,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

VNET has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VNET Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.20 to $5.90 in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $257.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.22 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in VNET Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,528,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in VNET Group during the first quarter worth about $5,160,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in VNET Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,166,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 426,613 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in VNET Group during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in VNET Group by 29.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 352,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 81,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

