RH (NYSE:RH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 644,954 shares.The stock last traded at $294.50 and had previously closed at $285.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. William Blair started coverage on RH in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.38.

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.40 and a 200-day moving average of $268.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.10.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. RH’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.74 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total value of $33,722.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,165 shares of company stock worth $3,226,187. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of RH by 5,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in RH by 1,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

