Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 40,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,352,060 shares.The stock last traded at $288.16 and had previously closed at $316.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.74.

Albemarle Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,911,107. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

