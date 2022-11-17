MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 93,260 shares.The stock last traded at $3.82 and had previously closed at $3.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOR. Citigroup downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.80) to €28.00 ($28.87) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MorphoSys

About MorphoSys

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 122.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the second quarter worth $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the third quarter worth $101,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

