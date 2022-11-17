MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 562,164 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.12.

MINISO Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $346.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,928,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in MINISO Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in MINISO Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 753,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,659 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in MINISO Group by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,000,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 689,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in MINISO Group by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Further Reading

