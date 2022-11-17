ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $45.52

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.52, but opened at $43.99. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $42.23, with a volume of 1,372,980 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth about $63,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

