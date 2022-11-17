Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 83,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,338,003 shares.The stock last traded at $51.88 and had previously closed at $49.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FUTU. DBS Vickers began coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. CLSA raised Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

Futu Stock Down 6.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $222.59 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth $540,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Futu by 70.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 101,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 41,998 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Futu by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Futu by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,044,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,961,000 after purchasing an additional 42,462 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Futu by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

