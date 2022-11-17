Axos Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 32,553 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,552% compared to the average volume of 1,971 put options.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $446,626.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 605.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Axos Financial by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 812,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after buying an additional 212,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Trading Down 5.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE AX opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

