Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,635,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 1,747,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 583.9 days.
Investor AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of IVSBF stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Investor AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67.
Investor AB (publ) Company Profile
