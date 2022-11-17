Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,635,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 1,747,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 583.9 days.

Investor AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of IVSBF stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Investor AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67.

Get Investor AB (publ) alerts:

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.