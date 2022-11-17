Raytheon Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 36,616 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 160% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,096 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $94.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day moving average is $91.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.