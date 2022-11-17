Gregory H. Kossover Sells 5,000 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $187,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,173.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Equity Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

EQBK opened at $36.73 on Thursday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 56,191 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 270,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after acquiring an additional 26,350 shares during the period. 62.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQBK shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

