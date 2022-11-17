Insider Buying: The Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:IGV) Insider Buys 12,228 Shares of Stock

The Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:IGV – Get Rating) insider Justin Ward purchased 12,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £10,026.96 ($11,782.56).

Income & Growth VCT Price Performance

IGV stock opened at GBX 76 ($0.89) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.80. The Income & Growth VCT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 99.50 ($1.17). The firm has a market cap of £98.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.62.

Get Income & Growth VCT alerts:

Income & Growth VCT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.85%. Income & Growth VCT’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

About Income & Growth VCT

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a venture capital trust. It invests in companies at various stages of development. The fund invests in unquoted and new and secondary issues of quoted companies, which already have a trading facility on the Alternative Investment Market or on OFEX. It primarily makes investments in support services, software and computer services and general retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Income & Growth VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income & Growth VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.