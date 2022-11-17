Insider Buying: Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) insider Alexander Hambro purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,550 ($88.72) per share, for a total transaction of £755,000 ($887,191.54).

Alexander Hambro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

On Tuesday, October 4th, Alexander Hambro sold 1,500 shares of Judges Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,242 ($85.10), for a total value of £108,630 ($127,649.82).

Judges Scientific Price Performance

JDG stock opened at GBX 7,690 ($90.36) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.57. The company has a market capitalization of £488.93 million and a P/E ratio of 4,993.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,341.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,564.25. Judges Scientific plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5,940 ($69.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,800 ($103.41).

Judges Scientific Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.