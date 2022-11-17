Insider Buying: Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) insider Alexander Hambro purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,550 ($88.72) per share, for a total transaction of £755,000 ($887,191.54).
Alexander Hambro also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 4th, Alexander Hambro sold 1,500 shares of Judges Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,242 ($85.10), for a total value of £108,630 ($127,649.82).
JDG stock opened at GBX 7,690 ($90.36) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.57. The company has a market capitalization of £488.93 million and a P/E ratio of 4,993.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,341.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,564.25. Judges Scientific plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5,940 ($69.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,800 ($103.41).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
