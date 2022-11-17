Foot Locker Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 11,027 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 77% compared to the average daily volume of 6,215 put options.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $5,406,405.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183,697 shares in the company, valued at $394,386,271.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $5,406,405.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183,697 shares in the company, valued at $394,386,271.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,562 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 173.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 17.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

NYSE FL opened at $31.43 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $57.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

