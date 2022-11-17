Suncor Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 28,315 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,998% compared to the average volume of 914 put options.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SU. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.
Shares of SU stock opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
