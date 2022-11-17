CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Director Acquires $193,040.00 in Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins acquired 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $193,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,190,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,698,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 14th, Wes Cummins acquired 75,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $243,750.00.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Wes Cummins acquired 60,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00.
- On Monday, October 10th, Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $197,500.00.
- On Friday, October 7th, Wes Cummins acquired 100,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $404,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 29th, Wes Cummins purchased 106,400 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $435,176.00.
- On Tuesday, September 27th, Wes Cummins purchased 194,600 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $809,536.00.
CalAmp Price Performance
Shares of CAMP opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.62. CalAmp Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CalAmp from $4.30 to $3.70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in CalAmp during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CalAmp during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CalAmp by 44.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CalAmp by 95.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the third quarter valued at $73,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CalAmp
CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CalAmp (CAMP)
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.