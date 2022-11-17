CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Director Acquires $193,040.00 in Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins acquired 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $193,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,190,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,698,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Wes Cummins acquired 75,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $243,750.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Wes Cummins acquired 60,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $197,500.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Wes Cummins acquired 100,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $404,000.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Wes Cummins purchased 106,400 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $435,176.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Wes Cummins purchased 194,600 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $809,536.00.

CalAmp Price Performance

Shares of CAMP opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.62. CalAmp Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.27 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CalAmp from $4.30 to $3.70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in CalAmp during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CalAmp during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CalAmp by 44.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CalAmp by 95.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the third quarter valued at $73,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CalAmp

(Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Recommended Stories

