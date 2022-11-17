VanEck Oil Services ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:OIH)

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 34,189 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 239% compared to the typical volume of 10,083 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $312.28 on Thursday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $171.30 and a 52 week high of $322.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.35.

