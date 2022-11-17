Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CAO Sells 8,138 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,113.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $19.84 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 387.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

