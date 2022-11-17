Vijayan S. Chinnasami Sells 5,000 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Ultra Clean Trading Down 5.2 %
NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UCTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ultra Clean Company Profile
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.