Vijayan S. Chinnasami Sells 5,000 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.96.

UCTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 291.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

