Grab Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 11,136 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 223% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,450 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Grab by 948.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,039,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,786 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Grab during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 69.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 128,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 52,781 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 26.3% during the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 84,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 19.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 34,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRAB opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.41. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that Grab will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

