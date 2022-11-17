Globalstar Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 53,856 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 229% compared to the average volume of 16,370 call options.

Globalstar Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $2.02 on Thursday. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSAT. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

In other Globalstar news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,305,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $2,415,535.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,833,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,592,250.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Globalstar news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder bought 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $27,590.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 1,612,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,104.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,305,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $2,415,535.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,833,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,592,250.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $438,310 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,781 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,737,000. Caspian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Featured Articles

