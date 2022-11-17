Insider Selling: Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Major Shareholder Sells 12,854 Shares of Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 12,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $189,210.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,176.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.34. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $89.72.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Domo in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the first quarter worth $528,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 74.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 127,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Domo by 1.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 698,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,325,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 61.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

