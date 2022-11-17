Traders Buy Large Volume of Chevron Call Options (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 68,616 call options on the company. This is an increase of 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 43,417 call options.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 932.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Shares of CVX opened at $184.99 on Thursday. Chevron has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $357.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

