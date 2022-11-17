Bath & Body Works Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 7,558 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 45% compared to the typical volume of 5,225 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth approximately $3,976,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 192.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 286.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 7.6 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $31.33 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

