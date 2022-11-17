Short Interest in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Decreases By 6.4%

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $191.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $144.72 and a 12 month high of $244.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.78.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.36). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

