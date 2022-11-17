Short Interest in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Decreases By 6.4%

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000.
Elbit Systems Stock Performance
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.36). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Elbit Systems Company Profile
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.
Read More
