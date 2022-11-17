Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 8,720 put options on the company. This is an increase of 47% compared to the typical volume of 5,921 put options.

AEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

