Short Interest in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Decreases By 6.5%

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESEGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,200 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 428,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

ESE opened at $88.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.08. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $96.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 31.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

