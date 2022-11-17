Short Interest in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Decreases By 6.5%

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,200 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 428,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ESCO Technologies Stock Performance
ESE opened at $88.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.08. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $96.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
ESCO Technologies Company Profile
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
