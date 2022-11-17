Ezra Uzi Yemin Sells 3,396 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 3,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $191,228.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 208,006 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,817.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ezra Uzi Yemin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

On Thursday, November 10th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 10,227 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $574,041.51.

On Monday, November 7th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,100 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $61,688.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 23,136 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $1,298,855.04.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $56,080.00.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of DKL stock opened at $56.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.19. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $64.46.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 108.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter worth $121,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.