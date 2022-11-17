Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI)

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 31,874 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 43% compared to the average volume of 22,276 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.1% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

Get Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

Shares of XLI stock opened at $98.88 on Thursday. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $107.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.76.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.