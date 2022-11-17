Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells $194,188.76 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $194,188.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Saleel Awsare also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 9th, Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00.
- On Thursday, August 25th, Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00.
Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.42. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.13 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.37.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,402,000 after acquiring an additional 481,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Synaptics by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 251,313 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,163,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 688,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,139,000 after purchasing an additional 192,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
