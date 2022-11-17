Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells $194,188.76 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $194,188.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Saleel Awsare also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synaptics alerts:

On Friday, September 9th, Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.42. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.13 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.70. Synaptics had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,402,000 after acquiring an additional 481,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Synaptics by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 251,313 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,163,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 688,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,139,000 after purchasing an additional 192,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.