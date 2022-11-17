Darryl M. Burman Sells 1,000 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

GPI opened at $192.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.16 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.