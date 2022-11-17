Evan/ Fa Jones Sells 6,000 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Shares of VCYT opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $49.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 505.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 51,583 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 16,813.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 37.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after buying an additional 392,169 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 383.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 5.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Veracyte

VCYT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

