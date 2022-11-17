Marshall T. Reynolds Sells 7,833 Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $187,835.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,663,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,879,531.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $23.57 on Thursday. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $252.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Guaranty Bancshares to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.
About First Guaranty Bancshares
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.
