Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 649,200 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 693,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Casinos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Century Casinos by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,614,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Century Casinos by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,630,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 147,969 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,503,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Century Casinos by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,009,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Century Casinos by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 887,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 124,061 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CNTY shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Century Casinos Trading Down 0.5 %

Century Casinos Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $242.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.63. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

