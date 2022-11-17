Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Director Acquires C$197,667.50 in Stock

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) Director Christopher Huskilson purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,667.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$595,793.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 1.1 %

TSE:AQN opened at C$10.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.99 billion and a PE ratio of 24.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of C$10.07 and a 52 week high of C$20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.246 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

AQN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.90.

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.