Financial Survey: Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) vs. SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) and SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Akanda and SNDL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akanda N/A N/A N/A SNDL -55.81% -6.04% -5.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Akanda shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of SNDL shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A SNDL 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Akanda and SNDL, as provided by MarketBeat.

SNDL has a consensus target price of $5.19, indicating a potential upside of 100.26%. Given SNDL’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SNDL is more favorable than Akanda.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akanda and SNDL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akanda $40,000.00 172.01 -$8.13 million N/A N/A SNDL $44.78 million 9.60 -$183.82 million ($0.96) -2.70

Akanda has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SNDL.

Summary

Akanda beats SNDL on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akanda

(Get Rating)

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

About SNDL

(Get Rating)

SNDL Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores. The company also produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. It offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. The company was formerly known as Sundial Growers Inc. and changed its name to SNDL Inc. in July 2022. SNDL Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

